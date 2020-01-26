Report: Bolton says Trump tied Ukraine funds to Biden probe
The revelation in John Bolton’s forthcoming book challenges the defense offered up by Trump and his attorneys in his Senate impeachment trial.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Report: Bolton says Trump tied Ukraine funds to Biden probe8 hours ago
- Tomah to Hold Mayoral Forum February 6th at Best Western14 hours ago
- Bickford Street Building being Offered to City of New Lisbon for Police Station2 days ago
- Fans welcome Packers back after loss against 49ers, ‘Falling iguana’ alert iss...2 days ago
- Offensive Woes Cost Mauston Boys Basketball in 54-37 Loss to Wisconsin Dells2 days ago
- A 15-year-old Wisconsin girl has already written one historical fiction novel, and she has...2 days ago
- Vos says Assembly won’t be on floor next week3 days ago
- State to collect more in revenue than projected4 days ago
- Morrow leaves Marquette basketball4 days ago
- 1000 Days: This President Continues To Be An Embarrassment3 months ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.