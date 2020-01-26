Tomah to Hold Mayoral Forum February 6th at Best Western

The Tomah Chamber of Commerce is organizing a Mayoral forum to be held on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 beginning at 7:00 PM at the Best Western in Tomah. All four candidates who are running for the office of mayor will be present at the event to answer predetermined questions. Candidates include incumbent Mike Murray and challengers Remy Gomez, Brett Larkin and Nellie Pater. The event will be conducted in a “round robin” style, with each candidate answering each question. Each candidate will have two minutes to introduce themselves and two minutes to make closing statements. In between, the candidates will have 90 seconds to answer their question.

If you would like to submit a question for consideration, please submit it to info@tomahwisconsin.com. Questions will be filtered for appropriateness.

This event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Source: WRJC.com





