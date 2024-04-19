Reedsburg Area Medical Center campus – wide phone system upgrade
Beginning the evening of Wednesday, April 24th Reedsburg Area Medical Center will begin a phone system upgrade which will affect all phones across the campus including the hospital, Senior Life Center and clinics. During the upgrade anyone calling into the campus will hear a phone disconnected tone. This is temporary during the upgrade. The timing is such that there should be minimal disruption to any callers. Please see below for important information and temporary phone numbers to use during this time.
RAMC Physicians Group and Specialty Group phone upgrades will begin at 7:30pm.
Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center phone upgrade will begin at 7:30pm. During this time anyone needing to contact the Senior Life Center should call 608.495.1502.
Hospital phone upgrade will begin at 11pm. During this time anyone needing to contact the hospital should call 608.495.9758.
ALL PHONES ARE EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL NO LATER THAN 3AM.
Thank you to everyone for your patience during this time.
