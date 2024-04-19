Prosecutor won't bring charges against Wisconsin lawmaker over fundraising scheme
A Wisconsin prosecutor says she won’t bring charges against a Republican lawmaker accused of trying to evade state campaign finance laws in order to unseat the powerful speaker of the Assembly. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said Friday she…
Reedsburg Area Medical Center campus – wide phone system upgrade
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2024 at 6:28 PM
Norwalk Man Arrested after Hit & Run and Firing Weapon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2024 at 6:25 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4-18
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2024 at 3:45 PM
A Massey(ve) Beefy Victory for Mauston Baseball over Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2024 at 3:44 PM
Wopat No Hits Cashton in Royall Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2024 at 3:43 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-19-24
by Bob Hague on April 19, 2024 at 9:09 AM
Barca enters race in 1st CD (RACINE COUNTY) A long-time Wisconsin Democratic politician is running for Congress. Peter Barca is challenging Republican Congressman Bryan Steil in his bid for a fourth term representing the 1st Congressional District. […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-18-24
by Bob Hague on April 18, 2024 at 7:46 PM
Missing woman found dead in domestic violence related case (MILWAUKEE)\ What was a missing person’s case in Milwaukee has turned into a homicide investigation. 41-year-old Tomitka Stewart, who was reported missing after being last seen Sunday, […]
Local Counties Awarded Farm Bureau Grant
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2024 at 4:08 PM
Wonewoc Library Receives Grant
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2024 at 4:07 PM
