Prep your deer hunting spot this summer ahead of fall hunt, says DNR

We’re several months out from the gun deer season, but now’s a good time to get out into your favorite hunting spot to prepare it for the falls. Department of Natural Resources deer specialist Jeff Pritzl says that while preparing private land for a hunt is important, it’s also important to take some time if […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.