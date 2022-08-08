Wonewoc Woman Arrested Now Faces Drug Charges
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Juneau County Drug Task Force executed a Drug Search Warrant in the Village of Wonewoc. This search warrant was the result of a criminal drug investigation that was being conducted by the Wonewoc Police Department and Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.
As a result of the search warrant Jenna Bengston, age 41, of Wonewoc was arrested and charged with the following:
Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
Possession of Controlled Substances Hallucinogenic and Stimulant Drugs
Possession of THC
Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 10-50 grams
Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine > 40 grams
Possession of Methamphetamine Drug Paraphernalia
These charges are merely accusations of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. Ms. Bengston is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sheriff Brent H. Oleson
Juneau County Sheriff’s Office
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
