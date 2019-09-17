Police identify Appleton shooting victim as a 47-year-old Green Bay man
Appleton police identified Bobby L. Higgs, 47, Green Bay, as the victim of a Sunday shooting on West Johnston Street and are looking for witnesses.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
