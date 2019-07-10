Police arrest Adams County man after they say he made a bomb, emailed a threat to the CIA
Police arrested Chad E. Wawrzyniak, 33, of the Adams County town of Rome, on Tuesday after they say he made a bomb and emailed a threat to the CIA.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
