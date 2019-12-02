Pocan sees ’75 to 80% chance’ House will move on impeachment before year’s end
While former Governor Scott Walker has compared impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump to 2012 efforts to recall him. Congressman Mark Pocan said Monday that’s not an apt comparison. “Scott Walker never broke the law, that I remember. This one’s pretty clear. You’ve got a president who had a motive, there’s a crime, there’s a […]
Source: WRN.com
