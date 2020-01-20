Pleased for cheese: industry upbeat over USMCA

The folks who make cheese in Wisconsin are happy to see a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the American Dairy Coalition, and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau on Friday all said the new agreement will open-up new markets to Wisconsin cheese and milk. From @WisBusiness: Farm groups, manufacturers in […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.