Former Tomah VA Nurse Given Probation In Candy Land Case

A former nurse at the V-A hospital in Tomah has dodged a prison term for over-prescribing opioid painkillers. A federal judge sentenced Jennifer Amble to three years’ probation during a Wednesday court appearance. Prosecutors say Amble wrote 83 prescriptions for a friend who was neither a veteran nor a patient at the Tomah location. The friend overdosed in 2014.

Source: WRJC.com





