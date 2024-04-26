Peper, Paul S. Age 59 of LaValle

Paul S. Peper, age 59, of LaValle, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. He was born on February 21, 1965, in Reedsburg, WI, the son of LaVern and Adeline (Thieding) Peper. Paul was a graduate of Webb High School. He was employed with Grede Foundry for 17 years. Paul milked and worked for his aunt and uncle on their farm for several years and was a former pharmacy driver for Phillips Pharmacy. Most recently, he was a Correctional Officer at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution.

On August 17, 1996, Paul was united in marriage to Linda Drea. This marriage was blessed with a son, Colton. Paul was an avid sports fan. He was a little league coach in Colton’s youth and had fun traveling with the teams to various tournaments. He was a Vikings fan and enjoyed going to Brewer baseball games and Badger football games. Paul was a hunter and fisherman and found relaxation in the outdoors. He had an eye for art and was a talented Taxidermist. He owned and operated Peps Taxidermy where he created unique mounts.

Paul is survived by his wife, Linda of LaValle; son, Colton (Michaela) Peper of Reedsburg; brothers, Doug Peper, Brian (Katie) Peper; sister, Pam Peper, all of Loganville; step-mother, Verdi Peper of Loganville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat (Sheryl) Drea of Hillpoint, Lisa (Chris) Calhoun of Elroy, Mike (Mandi) Drea of Cazenovia; nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and mother and father-in-law, JoAnn and Tom Drea.

Funeral services for Paul Peper will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 29, 2024, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Tuckertown. Visitation will be held on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Memorials of remembrance may be made to St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Source: WRJC.com







