New Lisbon Track & Field has Success at Gerard Brunner Invite
The new Lisbon Track and Field teams competed Thursday night at the Gerard Brunner Invitational in Elroy alongside 12 other teams. The boys team finished in second place and the girls team finished in 5th.
Finishing in the top 3 and earning medals for the boys were:
Jameson Barker with a first place finish in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles
Carson Welter with a first place in the 200 meter dash
Jake Cox with a first place finish in the long jump
Brandon Voss with a second place in the 200 meter dash
Malakai Dunham with a second place finish in the 800 meter run
Blake Smith with a second place finish in shot put
Tre Bailey with a 3rd place finish in discus
For the Girls
The 4 x 100 relay team of Carly Martinez, Landry Flint, Chloe Pfaff, and Brooklyn Lowe finished second
The 4 x 800 relay ream of Greenlee Heimer, Lily Bell, Sophia Wolf, and Klarissa Earhart finished second
And Brooklyn Lowe finished third in high jump
Next up for the Rockets is the Bruce Brewer Invitational in Bangor next Tuesday.
Source: WRJC.com
-
