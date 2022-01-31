Packers stock sale raises $63.6M from all 50 states, Canada and U.S. territories; sale ends Feb. 25
With one month to go, Green Bay Packers sold 64% of the current stock offing.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Green Bay City Council primary preview: District 4 candidates share qualifications, views
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM
Green Bay City Council will feature three primaries scheduled for Feb. 15. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 5 election.
-
'Everything is different': One of first Afghan families to arrive in Wausau adapts to new...
by Wausau Daily Herald on January 31, 2022 at 5:45 PM
Matiullah Matie, along with his wife and children, was among the first of about 85 people from Afghanistan set to resettle in Wausau.
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2022 at 4:36 PM
-
Top Democratic U.S. Senate contenders back a stock trade ban for members of Congress
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2022 at 4:11 PM
The issue has gained traction in recent weeks with 27 lawmakers urging House leadership to 'swiftly bring' a bill to ban stock trading to the floor.
-
Brown County Board primary preview: District 5 matches former elected official, former...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2022 at 4:00 PM
Dan Theno respects his opponents, but says he's far more experienced than they are. Liv Miller says he strives to emulate the state lawmaker he served
-
Osborn, Geraldine L. Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2022 at 3:04 PM
-
Pitel, Marilyn M. Age 94 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2022 at 3:01 PM
-
-
'For us, it's monumental': New landfill for Brown, Winnebago counties caps years of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Brown and Winnebago counties will send trash to a new municipal landfill in the town of Holland, as the Outagamie County facility plans expansion.
