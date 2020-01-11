Packers seek fewer shovelers to clear Lambeau Field after less snow forecast
350 helpers are needed at Lambeau Field Sunday morning to clear snow ahead of the Packers vs Seahawks playoff game.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
