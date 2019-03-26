Packers plan to hold joint practices in training camp

New head coach Matt LaFleur’s first training camp as the Green Bay Packers new head coach will include holding joint practices with a preseason opponent in Green Bay. LaFleur told Pete Dougherty-Packers News at the NFL owners meeting today that the Packers opponent in their preseason opener would be the team expected to practice with […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.