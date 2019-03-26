Late season flu spike in Wisconsin

It’s still flu season in Wisconsin. Public health officials say they’re seeing a spike in late-season flu cases. An increasing number of those cases involve a strain of the flu virus that this season’s vaccine is ineffective against. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends the usual precautions, such as washing your hands.There have been […]

