Packers bounce back to beat Texans in Houston

One week after suffering their first loss of the season in Tampa, the Green Bay Packers rebounded to rout the Houston Texans 35-20 on Sunday in Houston. With four starters sidelined, the Packers turned to wide receiver Davante Adams, who combined with quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a big day. Rodgers passed for 283 yards and […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.