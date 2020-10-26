As he launches his Senate bid, Tom Nelson scolds Ron Johnson for attending GOP event while awaiting COVID test results
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson launched his bid for U.S. Senate with a video Monday accusing Sen. Ron Johnson of ignoring the COVID-19 crisis and putting others at risk.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2020 at 1:36 PM
Packers bounce back to beat Texans in Houston
by Bill Scott on October 26, 2020 at 6:44 AM
One week after suffering their first loss of the season in Tampa, the Green Bay Packers rebounded to rout the Houston Texans 35-20 on Sunday in Houston. With four starters sidelined, the Packers turned to wide receiver Davante Adams, who combined […]
Badgers could be without Mertz
by Bill Scott on October 26, 2020 at 6:33 AM
After completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Illinois on Friday night, Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The story was first reported […]
A Wisconsin teen's death behind bars reveals how children get trapped in the justice...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2020 at 11:14 PM
From rethinking the police presence in schools to removing unsafe bunk beds in jails, there are steps authorities can take to save young lives.
No one injured in fire at vacant restaurant on city's west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2020 at 10:34 PM
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to smoke coming from Sunny's, 875 Lombardi Ave., around 11 a.m.
Green Bay police: Person seriously injured after hit by a car
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2020 at 10:21 PM
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 3,626 cases reported Sunday, along with 8 more deaths
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2020 at 7:55 PM
The 3,626 positive cases account for 25.9% of the 14,022 tests reported Sunday.
How do you think the Packers played against the Texans? Vote in our ratings
by Packers News on October 25, 2020 at 7:49 PM
Readers can use our rating system to grade the Green Bay Packers' performance against the Houston Texans.
Brewers Williams named NL’s top reliever
by Bill Scott on October 25, 2020 at 7:57 AM
Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has been named the Trevor Hoffman National League reliever of the year. Williams is the first rookie and first pitcher without a save to win the honor in either league. Williams served as a […]
