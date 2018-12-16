Other Local Weekend Prep Athletic Scores

Girls Basketball

Friday

Reedsburg 39 Mount Horeb 28

Boys Basketball

Saturday

Tomah 55 West Salem 51 (NC)

Deforest 69 Reedsburg 63

Girls Hockey

Friday

Stoughton Icebergs 5 Badger Lightning 2

Saturday

Black River Falls/Tomah 4 Stoughton Icebergs 1

Boys Hockey

Saturday

Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston 6 Sauk Prairie 4

Tomah/Sparta 4 Barron CO-OP 3 OT

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.