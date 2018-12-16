Other Local Weekend Prep Athletic Scores
Girls Basketball
Friday
Reedsburg 39 Mount Horeb 28
Boys Basketball
Saturday
Tomah 55 West Salem 51 (NC)
Deforest 69 Reedsburg 63
Girls Hockey
Friday
Stoughton Icebergs 5 Badger Lightning 2
Saturday
Black River Falls/Tomah 4 Stoughton Icebergs 1
Boys Hockey
Saturday
Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston 6 Sauk Prairie 4
Tomah/Sparta 4 Barron CO-OP 3 OT
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Other Local Weekend Prep Athletic Scores6 hours ago
- SBC Weekend Prep Athletic Scores6 hours ago
- SCC Weekend Prep Athletic Scores7 hours ago
- Weld to seek top spot10 hours ago
- Reality hits UW players hard10 hours ago
- ACA’s heart still beats10 hours ago
- Thousands of wreaths honor the fallen at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery22 hours ago
- Caregiver shortage creates struggles for Fond du Lac woman paralyzed by car accident1 day ago
- McCarthy's goodbye, Dunkin' Donuts: Wisconsin loved these stories this week1 day ago
- Walker signs ‘lame duck’ bills in Green Bay2 days ago
- WFU Leader Has Mixed Thoughts on Farm Bill2 days ago
- Del Monte Recalls Canned Fiesta Corn Product2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.