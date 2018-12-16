SBC Weekend Prep Athletic Scores

Friday

Boys Basketball

Bangor 72 Necedah 60 Box Score

New Lisbon 80 Brookwood 59

Hillsboro 51 Royall 43

Cashton 61 Wonewoc-Center 56

Saturday

Blair Taylor 67 Hillsboro 50 (NC)

Girls Basketball

Saturday

Blair Taylor 60 Hillsboro 50 (NC)

