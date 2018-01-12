Officials report Iowa flu toll has risen to 14 since October
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials have reported eight more influenza-related deaths, bringing the Iowa total to 14 since Oct. 1.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
