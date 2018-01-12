Oshkosh man convicted of racketeering in scrap metal thefts

A 53-year-old Oshkosh man has been found guilty of racketeering and felony theft charges, in the theft of over $14 million from a scrap metal company. Sterling Kienbaum pleaded no contest in Fond du Lac County Court on Thursday, to two charges stemming from the thefts from Sadoff Iron & Metal Company between 2009 and […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.