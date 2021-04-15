Night 8 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': We interrupt these recaps to talk about how much he would love to beat Corey Linsley on the show
If Aaron Rodgers were to face off against other NFL players one day as a contestant on “Jeopardy!,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said he’d love to beat Corey Linsley.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2021 at 1:23 AM
Sun Prairie teachers resign in wake of slavery question
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 14, 2021 at 11:45 PM
The teachers were "permitted" to resign but will remain on paid leave through the end of the school year, the investigators' report said.
Wisconsin Department of Justice plans to launch tracking system for sexual assault kits...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 14, 2021 at 10:35 PM
The system will give survivors of sexual assault the ability to see where their evidence kit is in the process.
$2 million bond set for Green Bay man charged in South Broadway stabbing attack that left...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Wesley J. Brice, 22, is being held at the Brown County Jail.
Green Bay's second Panera Bread is open after a lengthy delay | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2021 at 10:07 PM
Green Bay has been waiting for the East Town Panera Bread to open since October of 2019, and the day has finally come.
Annette Ziegler selected to serve as new chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 9:13 PM
The state Supreme Court chose Annette Ziegler as its new chief justice Wednesday.
Plan to suspend sales taxes at bars and restaurants this summer would cost state but save...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM
Assembly Republicans passed a bill that would eliminate the sales tax this summer at bars, restaurants, brewpubs, movie theaters and amusement parks.
More than 25% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 9:03 PM
Roughly 1.47 million residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series in Wisconsin.
Ghosts busted: Door County's Haunted Mansion won't re-open this Halloween
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2021 at 8:57 PM
The Halloween haunt raised $415,000 for Southern Door School in 14 years, but leaders wanted to step back and no one came forward to replace them.
