New Lisbon School Board to Hold Monthly Meeting February 10th

The New Lisbon School District will be holding their monthly School Board Meeting Monday February 10th. There will be discussion on the 2020-2021 District Calendar, the hiring of a Junior High wrestling coach, and discussing a teacher resignation. The meeting will begin at 7pm in the k-12 IMC aka the school library.

Source: WRJC.com





