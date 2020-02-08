Mile Bluff Medical Health Fair Scheduled for February 13th
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff Medical Center on Thursday, February 13. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. In addition to these services, you will have the opportunity to receive a free hearing test; and cholesterol screenings will be available for a small fee. Appointments are required for all services, and are available from 7 to 11 am; hearing screenings are available from 8 to 11 am. Call 608-847-1845 to reserve your spot today!
Source: WRJC.com
