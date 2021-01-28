New Lisbon City Council Discusses Allowing Hen Raising in City of New Lisbon

The City of New Lisbon discussed possibly changing a City Ordinance that would allow citizens to have hens on city property. The discussion was brought up by New Lisbon citizen Wanda Britt. The current ordinance does not allow for hens or chicken coops in the City. There was no opposition from the city council or New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker. The council did reserve to take a vote on the ordinance change until more research was done on the matter. Mauston changed their ordinance last March to allow for hens on city property.

Source: WRJC.com







