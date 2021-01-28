Federal Eviction Moratorium extended to March 31

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a federal moratorium on evictions is being extended until the end of March. Lara Sutherlin is Administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “It is available for eligible tenants. And to determine your eligibility you need to fill out a declaration. And a […]

Source: WRN.com







