Necedah Woman Faces 7th Offense OWI after Leading Officer on a Car Chase

A 54 year old Necedah woman led authorities on a chase after being pulled over on July 7th at around 3:45pm. A New Lisbon officer pulled over Kimberly Ziebell after she pulled out of an intersection, in front of an oncoming vehicle. The officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Ziebell but she denied drinking. The officer returned briefly to his squad car to process the citation when Ziebell started up her car and took off. The officer immediately began to chase after Ziebell who drove around traffic and red lights to avoid authorities. She finally halted the chase on South Hanover Street, where she was placed under arrest. Ziebell is facing charges of 7th Offense OWI, Felony Bail Jumping, and Attempting to Flee or Elude an Officer.

Source: WRJC.com

