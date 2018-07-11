Fallen Sun Prairie firefighter identified as Captain Cory Barr

The Sun Prairie firefighter killed in Tuesday’s downtown explosion and fire has been identified by as Captain Cory Barr. Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said the department is coming to grips with a difficult situation. “It is a difficult thing. We’ve done some initial debriefing, and some support groups have been brought in already,” Sullivan […]

Source: WRN.com

