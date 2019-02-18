Necedah Man Facing Charge of Possession of A Firearm Contrary to Injunction

A Necedah man is facing a charge of Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Injunction. A Necedah Police Officer pulled over 28 year old Montgomery Becerra for traveling over the posted speed limit. When the officer made contact with Becerra the officer observed a rifle in the back seat. A search of Becerra determined that part of a domestic abuse condition was that he was not to be in possession of any firearms. Becerra said he was unaware of this condition.

Source: WRJC.com





