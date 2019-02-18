Mauston Man Facing Drug Charges
A Mauston man is facing charges of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On January 25th local authorities conducted a search warrant on a Lincoln Street residence. A search of the residence turned up drug paraphernalia and a hand gun with the serial number filed off. A woman was arrested and said that 48 year old Darin Noyes also lived at the residence but was not there at the time. The woman said she knew Noyes was using cocaine but did not know if he was selling it but said it would make sense if he did. Local authorities tried to have Noyes come in for an interview but declined until he talked with an attorney.
Source: WRJC.com
