Mauston Man Facing Drug Charges

A Mauston man is facing charges of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On January 25th local authorities conducted a search warrant on a Lincoln Street residence. A search of the residence turned up drug paraphernalia and a hand gun with the serial number filed off. A woman was arrested and said that 48 year old Darin Noyes also lived at the residence but was not there at the time. The woman said she knew Noyes was using cocaine but did not know if he was selling it but said it would make sense if he did. Local authorities tried to have Noyes come in for an interview but declined until he talked with an attorney.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.