'My kids deserve to eat': Wisconsin officials fail to get food assistance to thousands of poor children
Wisconsin has failed to send food assistance to tens of thousands of poor children who are supposed to be getting extra help because they have been learning at home.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
'Run, Ron, Run!': Donald Trump endorses Ron Johnson in 2022 U.S. Senate race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 6:24 PM
Donald Trump's endorsement comes as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson weighs running for a third term next year while Democrats line up for a competitive primary.
Shailene Woodley is known as a film star and Aaron Rodgers' fiancee. To Indigenous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 6:05 PM
Shailene Woodley, who's engaged to Aaron Rodgers, can have plenty of Indigenous-led environmental activism to choose from in Wisconsin.
Three men sue Green Bay police in federal court; two say officers punched them while...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 5:58 PM
One incident happened in 2018 and two happened during arrests in January, according to three separate lawsuits claiming police brutality.
Green Bay officer allegedly punches man in back of squad car
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM
The law firm obtained and released a video that appears to show Richard Sechrist being punched by a Green Bay police officer in the back of a squad car.
Climbing wall? Private dog park? Green Bay's next wave of development ups the amenities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM
Apartment and condominium developers' latest round of housing projects will up the ante on amenities available to prospective tenants in Green Bay.
State agencies defend budget priorities at Republican controlled Joint Finance Committee
by Raymond Neupert on April 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM
Tuesday was the start of the Legislature’s review of Governor Evers’ proposed state budget. Joint Finance Committee Co-Chair Howard Marklein says that Wisconsin will be receiving a massive influx of aid from the federal government, and […]
Local Election Results from April 6th
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM
Absentee voting declines from last year's sky-high levels as more voters resume the habit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 3:57 PM
Voting by mail played a smaller role in Tuesday's Wisconsin election than it did in last year's elections but it remained well above pre-pandemic levels.
