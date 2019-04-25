Mills, Shirley Mae Age 84 of Mauston

Shirley Mae Mills, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on March 28, 1935 in Mauston, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edwin and Alice (Manthey) Smith. She was united in marriage to Arnold Mills on April 4, 1953.

Shirley is survived by her children Robert (Cheryl) Mills, Sharon (Dan Fitzgerald) Baldwin, Rick (Roseanne) Mills, Tom (Suzanne) Mills; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers Harold and Kenneth Smith, sisterin-law Evelyn Smith,and many nieces, nephews, andlongtime friend Ramona Ziebell. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Mills, brother Donald Smith and daughter in-law Roseanne Mills.

Shirley worked for over 25 years for Coquette Mfg., “The Garment Factory”, in Mauston, WI. She later worked 11 years, and retired from, Best Power Technologies in Necedah, WI. She made many life-long friends at her places of employment.

Shirley enjoyed all types of crafts including crocheting, knitting, plastic canvas, and sewing. She and Arnie enjoyed many fishing and camping trips with their grandchildren and family. Throughout her life, She was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers. She was watching the Brewers’ game only a few hours before her passing.

Shirley was a long-time parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI. She always looked forward to seeing the Parishioners who would bring her Holy Communion and visit with her each week.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 401 Mansion St., Mauston WI. with Rev. John Potaczek presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Agrace Hospice Care and St. Patrick’s School.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of:Crest View, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Meriter Intensive Care Unit, and Agrace Hospice Care for their loving care of our dear mother.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.