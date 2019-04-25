Mile Bluff makes it even easier for you to access great clinical care.

Life can be busy. With so many places to go and things to do, waiting for an opening in a healthcare provider’s schedule is not always convenient. Mile Bluff has made changes to make it even easier for you to access great clinical care, quickly.

According to last year’s patient satisfaction surveys, 98.5 percent of Mile Bluff’s clinic patients would recommend their provider’s office. However, it was not always easy for new patients to be seen by Mile Bluff’s experts. Faster, easier access to the primary care team was needed.

Mile Bluff responded by:

setting aside a phone line dedicated for new patient appointments

increasing provider availability at all five clinics

offering more appointments with an updated scheduling process

developing partnerships with even more insurance carriers – including Dean Health Plan, United Health, and more

With these changes in place, Mile Bluff is confident in saying that new patients are welcome at all five clinic locations – Elroy, Lake Delton, Mauston, Necedah and New Lisbon.

Mile Bluff has over two dozen primary care providers to choose from. Their specialties include family medicine, maternity care and delivery, geriatrics, internal medicine and pediatrics. The team provides wellness and preventative care, as well as treatment for acute and chronic illnesses. When additional specialized care is required, there is also a great group of specialty providers to choose from at Mile Bluff.

Whether you are completely new to Mile Bluff’s clinic services, or you haven’t been seen in a few years, you can call the new patient appointment line at 608-847-APPT (2778). Someone will be available to take your call weekdays between 8 am and 5 pm. When you call for your first appointment as a new clinic patient, you’ll be offered an appointment within five business days; and same-day appointments are often available.

Finding healthcare that is convenient and accessible is a must in today’s fast-paced world. Mile Bluff is proud to offer you the providers, locations, services and availability you need. To learn more, visit www.GreatCareMadeEasy.com.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.