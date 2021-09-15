Miller (Cavanaugh), Wilma Age 99 of Mauston

Wilma (Cavanaugh) Miller, died September 12, 2021 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Wilma was born to Harry & Dora Johnson on July 1, 1922 in Rockford, Illinois.

She married Bernard Potter, they had seven children and their marriage ended in divorce. She married Robert Cavanaugh and had 6 more children. They lived most of their life in Grand Marsh and he passed due to ill health.

She married Rheinhart (Rhiney) Miller in October 1992. They lived in Mauston, Wisconsin. He passed August 5, 2021 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Wilma is survived by her children Shirley (Robert) Follen of Wisconsin Rapids, Ronald Potter of Henderson NV, Dennis (Marilyn) Mattson of Aberdeen SD, Peggy (Gene) Johnson of San Angelo, TX , Gary (Sandy) Potter of Upland, CA, Roger (Bonnie) Potter of San Antonio, TX, John (Sally) Cavanaugh of Grand Marsh, WI , Jim Cavanaugh of Grand Marsh, WI Arnold (Debbie) Cavanaugh of Grand Marsh, WI, further survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her children Robert Cavanaugh, Jr., Michael Cavanaugh, Cynthia Gore,Nancy Saferite, and her siblings.

Funeral service will be held at 12 P.M. (Noon) Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Faith Christian Church in Mauston where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at the Plymouth Cemetery.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

