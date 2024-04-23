Mauston’s Massey Selected as one of 32 finalists for WIAA Scholar Athlete Award

Congratulations to Brock Massey who was recently selected as one of 32 statewide finalists for the very prestigious 2024 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award! Only four boys and four girls from each of the four WIAA divisions were selected based on both athletic and academic achievement. Brock Massey will be honored at the WIAA Scholar Athlete Banquet on May 5 in Stevens Point.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.