ATV Safety Class this Saturday in Juneau County

The Juneau County Sherriff and Castle Rock Family ATV Club are offering an ATV Safety Class. Saturday April 27 from 9am to 12noon and May 2 from 6-9pm at the Mauston City Hall(students must attend both sessions) cost is $10.

Anyone born after January 1, 1988 must successfully pass the course to operate an ATV in Wisconsin. Must register at gowild.wi.gov safety education.

Source: WRJC.com







