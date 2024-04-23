ATV Safety Class this Saturday in Juneau County
The Juneau County Sherriff and Castle Rock Family ATV Club are offering an ATV Safety Class. Saturday April 27 from 9am to 12noon and May 2 from 6-9pm at the Mauston City Hall(students must attend both sessions) cost is $10.
Anyone born after January 1, 1988 must successfully pass the course to operate an ATV in Wisconsin. Must register at gowild.wi.gov safety education.
Source: WRJC.com
-
ATV Safety Class this Saturday in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2024 at 3:25 PM
-
Mauston’s Massey Selected as one of 32 finalists for WIAA Scholar Athlete Award
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2024 at 3:18 PM
-
Softball Full Game: New Lisbon at Necedah (Schumer No-Hitter)
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2024 at 3:17 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/22
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2024 at 3:05 PM
-
Schumer No-Hitter Leads Necedah Softball by New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2024 at 3:04 PM
-
Wisconsin News Summary 4-24-24
by Bob Hague on April 23, 2024 at 2:45 PM
VP Harris announces new federal nursing home rules during Wisconsin stop (LA CROSSE) The Biden administration announces new minimum staffing levels for federally funded nursing homes. Vice President Kamala Harris made that announcement at a round […]
-
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2024 at 2:12 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-22-24
by Bob Hague on April 22, 2024 at 8:44 PM
Two fatal car vs. bus crashes in two days (MILWAUKEE) Two fatal crashes in two days involving Milwaukee County Transit buses. In the first crash, a speeding car ran a red light and collided with the bus around midnight Friday on Milwaukee’s […]
-
Brobst, Ellen Nylene Age 86 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2024 at 2:57 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.