Mauston Women’s Night Out Tickets on Sale

Gather your friends and return to the Juneau County Women’s Night Out on Thursday, October 3 at Mauston High School. Join us as we celebrate friendship, explore new paths for wellness, and – most importantly discover our passions in life.

Starting at 4 pm, area women are invited to enjoy dinner, visit health and wellness exhibits, participate in raffles, take part in interactive sessions, and check out what area vendors have to offer. During the event there will also be a women’s health panel that focuses on breast health and the 3D Mammography technology that is coming to Mile Bluff.

The event will conclude with keynote speaker, Jessica Turner. As a Wall Street Journal best-selling author and popular lifestyle blogger, Jessica will help you rediscover your passions all while balancing the demands of careers, motherhood, and life.

Women’s Night Out begins at 4 pm at Mauston High School on Thursday, October 3 and tickets are now available for only $10.

Tickets for this event are $10 and include your admittance to the event and dinner. You can purchase tickets online by visiting the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com. You can also find a ticket at several area locations, including:

Elroy Family Medical Center

Mile Bluff Medical Center

Necedah Family Medical Center

New Lisbon Family Medical Center

Phillips HealthMart, Mauston

Raabe’s Pharmacy

The Bank of Mauston – Main Branch

Wisconsin Dental Improvements

Delton Family Medical Center

For further details, call 608-847-1495 or visit www.milebluff.com. For up-to-date information and announcements, like Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation on Facebook.

Source: WRJC.com





