Mauston Women’s Night Out Tickets on Sale
Gather your friends and return to the Juneau County Women’s Night Out on Thursday, October 3 at Mauston High School. Join us as we celebrate friendship, explore new paths for wellness, and – most importantly discover our passions in life.
Starting at 4 pm, area women are invited to enjoy dinner, visit health and wellness exhibits, participate in raffles, take part in interactive sessions, and check out what area vendors have to offer. During the event there will also be a women’s health panel that focuses on breast health and the 3D Mammography technology that is coming to Mile Bluff.
The event will conclude with keynote speaker, Jessica Turner. As a Wall Street Journal best-selling author and popular lifestyle blogger, Jessica will help you rediscover your passions all while balancing the demands of careers, motherhood, and life.
Women’s Night Out begins at 4 pm at Mauston High School on Thursday, October 3 and tickets are now available for only $10.
Tickets for this event are $10 and include your admittance to the event and dinner. You can purchase tickets online by visiting the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com. You can also find a ticket at several area locations, including:
- Elroy Family Medical Center
- Mile Bluff Medical Center
- Necedah Family Medical Center
- New Lisbon Family Medical Center
- Phillips HealthMart, Mauston
- Raabe’s Pharmacy
- The Bank of Mauston – Main Branch
- Wisconsin Dental Improvements
- Delton Family Medical Center
For further details, call 608-847-1495 or visit www.milebluff.com. For up-to-date information and announcements, like Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation on Facebook.
Source: WRJC.com
