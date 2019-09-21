Manufacturing Day Tours in Tomah

In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, join the Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center on Friday, October 4th to tour three local manufacturers! General Stamping & Metalworks, Meca Sportswear, and Toro will showcase their facilities and introduce the community to the thriving manufacturing industry.

Learn what modern manufacturing technology is about.

Discover the programs and benefits a career path in manufacturing can offer.

Connect with other Chamber members.

Event is free and open to the public.

Board the bus at the Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center at 8:15 AM. Tours are scheduled to start at 8:30 AM; return to the Chamber by 12:30 PM.

Limited seats are available; registration is required to attend so reserve your seat by September 30th!

Contact Megan at mdivyak@tomahwisconsin.com or 608-372-2166 for questions.

