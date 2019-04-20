Mauston Man Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase

A Mauston man is facing charges of Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after he tried to elude authorities on April 5th. Authorities began to pursue 18 year old Joseph Doeden after he accelerated at a high rate of speed near Fox Road. Doedens was going at speeds of as high as 100mph and failed to slow down when the Deputy turned his lights and siren on. The chase went on for over 4 miles with Doedens even trying to elude authorities by turning his lights off. Backup arrived and they were finally able to force Doedens to pull over. Doedens said he did not stop because his he did not have a valid driver’s license. Authorities found THC and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Doedens is also being charged with Attempting to Flee or Elude an Officer.

