Elroy Bar Fight Leads to Charges Against Reedsburg Man

A Reedsburg man is facing charges of Substantial Battery and Disorderly conduct after a bar fight on April 8th. Elroy authorities were notified of a car that was allegedly stolen out of Sauk County. As they approached the vehicle, a man came up to the authorities and told them he had been attacked by 38 year old Timothy Bell. Bell started a verbal altercation with the victim before punching him in the face. The victims’ mouth was bloodied but he refused treatment. Bell was placed in handcuffs and placed in the squad car.

Source: WRJC.com





