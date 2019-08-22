Mauston Lady Golden Eagles Tennis Squad Falls to Rapids 5-1

The Mauston Lady Golden Eagles Tennis team fell to Wisconsin Rapids the other night. Mauston’s lone win came from No 1 singles netter Baylee Babcock who defeated the rapids Bellah Vinter 6-1 6-0.

Singles

No. 1 – Baylee Babcock, MAUSTON HIGH def. Bellah Vinter, WISCONSIN RAPIDS LINCOLN, 6-1, 6-0, – Default;

No. 2 – Kelly Alekna, WISCONSIN RAPIDS LINCOLN def. Allison Lavold, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1, 6-1, – Default;

No. 3 – Maliyah Fiammini, WISCONSIN RAPIDS LINCOLN def. Emma Eilers, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1, 6-1, – Default;

Doubles

No. 1 – Rachel Bredl – Taylor Wentland, WISCONSIN RAPIDS LINCOLN def. Emily Patton – Ana Turner, MAUSTON HIGH, 7-5, 6-1, – Default;

No. 2 – Allison Abott – Kiara Coombs, WISCONSIN RAPIDS LINCOLN def. Camille Galloway – Akasha Hill, MAUSTON HIGH, 1-6, 0-6, – Default;

No. 3 – Katelyn Weiler – Erin Kester, WISCONSIN RAPIDS LINCOLN def. Annah Lund – Allison Bilski, MAUSTON HIGH, 1-6, 1-6, – Default;

Source: WRJC.com





