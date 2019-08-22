Mauston Couple Face Child Abuse Charges

A Mauston couple is facing multiple charges for alleged child abuse. On February 12th Juneau County deputies were asked to help investigate injuries to a juvenile that sent the child to a Madison hospital. It was believed the injuries could be the result of child neglect and or abuse. The child was being treated for a severe infection to their left knee. The child had other lacerations and bruises on their body as well. 37 year old Anna Bauer and 40 year old Nathan Bauer both face charges of Causing Mental Harm to Child, Child Abuse, and Neglecting a Child. Authorities interviewed both Anna and Nathan; there were discrepancies in each of their stories. Other witnesses were interviewed as well. Other witnesses claim the juvenile was spanked with a wooden spoon. The Bauer’s claimed they used no physical punishments. It was also reported by other hospitals where the juvenile had previously been treated that Anna Bauer appeared to be hostile to the child at times. The child also appeared malnourished according to the report.

