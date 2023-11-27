Mauston Girls Thump Hillsboro in Basketball Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles Girls basketball won their 2nd game of the season dispatching Hillsboro 51-36 Monday night. Mauston got a strong game from Kylie Heller who finished with a game high 12points knocking down a pair of first half deep balls. Carly Onsager added 11 for Mauston who moved to 2-1 on the season. Hillsboro got a team high 11 points from Carmen Erickson. Hillsboro falls to 0-4 on the season and will host Cashton Friday night in their conference opener. Mauston travels to New Lisbon Thursday night for another non-conference matchup with a Scenic Bluffs Conference foe.

