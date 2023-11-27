Local Prep Scores from Monday 11/27

Girls Basketball

Brookwood 46 Seneca 36

Mauston 51 Hillsboro 36

Boys Basketball

Brookwood 83 Coulee Christian 69

Royall 59 Westby 40

Weston 49 New Lisbon 45

Ithaca 72 Wonewoc-Center 26

Source: WRJC.com







