Mauston Defense Doesn’t Break in 7-0 Victory over Black River Falls in Football Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles defeated the Black River Falls Tigers in a hard fought 7-0 game Friday night. Both teams had multiple opportunities deep in opponent territory but came up empty. Mauston finally took advantage after Hayden Goodman recovered a muffed Black River Falls punt return in the 3rd quarter. Mauston would score a few plays later on a 20 yard touchdown run by Kraig Armstrong to give Mauston a 7-0 lead. Black River Falls had multiple opportunities to tie the game but was thwarted each time by the Mauston defense. Mauston Junior Cameron Cafferty helped lead the charge picking off the Tigers Elliott Bird twice in the end zone. Mauston now moves to 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in South Central Conference play. Mauston travels to G-E-T next Friday night in South Central Conference play.

Source: WRJC.com





