Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 9/13

South Central Conference

Mauston 7 Black River Falls 0

G-E-T 68 Wisconsin Dells 13

Wautoma 21 Westfield 8

Nekoosa 35 Adams-Friendship 34

Scenic Bluffs Conference

New Lisbon 20 Royall 16

Brookwood 35 Hillsboro 0

Bangor 55 Necedah 6

Ithaca 42 Cashton 6 (NC)

Other local score

Sparta 28 Tomah 14

Source: WRJC.com





