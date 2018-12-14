Mauston Boys Basketball Team Too Much for Fighting Hornets in Conference Opener

The Mauston Boys basketball team also won in convincing fashion over a strong Wautoma team. The Golden Eagles defeated the Fighting Hornets 84-61. Mauston jumped out to a 43-24 halftime lead, Wautoma trimmed that lead down to 9 points but Mauston answered with a run of their own to keep the lead out of reach. Cade Hall led Mauston with 27 points, Joe Bauer had 15, and Trevor Gallagher, Kyran Fitzgerald, and Owen Kattenbraker all had 11 in the winning effort. Mauston improves to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in South Central Conference play. Mauston hits the road Tuesday night to take on one of the top ranked teams in Division 3 as they take on Lakeside Lutheran in Lake Mills. That game can be heard on Smash Country 92.9 and online at wrjc.com barring bad weather.

