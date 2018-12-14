Lady Golden Eagles Hammer Wautoma for First Win of the Season

The Mauston Golden Eagles Girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season in convincing fashion defeating Wautoma 58-30 Friday night. The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 28-11 halftime lead and never looked back behind 13 points from Kiandra Spaulding and 12 points from Matti Wafle. All but one lady Golden Eagle scored in the victory. The Lady Golden Eagles improve to 1-6 on the season but more importantly 1-0 in South Central Conference play. Mauston steps out of conference on Tuesday when they travel to Sparta to take on the Spartans.

